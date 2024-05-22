Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,693 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $75,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

TNC stock opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Tennant has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.87 million. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tennant news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,293 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

