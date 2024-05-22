Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Technology One’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Edward Chung 327,891 shares of Technology One stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Technology One Limited develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Software and Consulting segments. It offers various business software solutions, including business analytics, corporate performance management, DXP local government, enterprise asset management, enterprise budgeting, enterprise cash receipting, enterprise content management, financials, human resources and payroll, performance planning, property and rating, spatial, strategic asset management, student management, timetabling and scheduling, and supply chain management.

