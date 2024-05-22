Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.600-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Citigroup upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $206.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.96.

Target Trading Down 8.7 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $142.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

