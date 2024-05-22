Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Synopsys updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.900-12.980 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.300 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $573.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,365. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $390.20 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.80. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.