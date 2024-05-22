Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.900-12.980 EPS.

Synopsys stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $573.13. 989,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,226. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $390.20 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $601.00.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

