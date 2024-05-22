Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.900-12.980 EPS.
Synopsys Stock Up 0.3 %
Synopsys stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $573.13. 989,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,226. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $390.20 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.80.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.