Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.900-12.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.300 EPS.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $573.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,365. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $390.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $557.14 and its 200 day moving average is $545.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $601.00.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

