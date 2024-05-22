Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.58 and last traded at $32.99. Approximately 625,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,503,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SG has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SG

Sweetgreen Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $263,653.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,174 shares in the company, valued at $12,451,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,475 shares of company stock worth $10,569,370. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SG. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Sweetgreen by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.