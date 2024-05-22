STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.53

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Price Performance

LON STS traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 220.75 ($2.81). 181,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of £302.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5,550.00 and a beta of 0.45. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 207 ($2.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 227 ($2.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.19.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

