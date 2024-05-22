STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:TUGN)

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2352 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

TUGN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,930. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

