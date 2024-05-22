STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:TUGN)

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2352 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
TUGN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,930. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
