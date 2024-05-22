Steem Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Steem has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $129.18 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,493.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $500.06 or 0.00719587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.81 or 0.00123481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00043695 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00063909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.42 or 0.00199190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00094081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,435,473 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

