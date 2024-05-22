Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,817,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after buying an additional 1,255,751 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $38,644,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after buying an additional 224,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $14,762,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.94.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

