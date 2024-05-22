SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.9% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.16. 6,257,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,761,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

