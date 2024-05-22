SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 234,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 404,777 shares.The stock last traded at $79.55 and had previously closed at $80.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSB shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.75.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SouthState by 50.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 8,346.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

