Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Up 3.2%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 2,280,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 31,598,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.
Snap Stock Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Snap
In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,386,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,509,829 shares of company stock valued at $21,263,829.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
