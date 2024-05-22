Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Up 3.2%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 2,280,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 31,598,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,386,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,509,829 shares of company stock valued at $21,263,829.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.