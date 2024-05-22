Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:SKY opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

