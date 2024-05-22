Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 2,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 24,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million.

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

