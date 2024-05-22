Siacoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.45 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $419.62 million and $6.45 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,884.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.10 or 0.00715611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00123191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00064410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00194469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00095146 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,290,835,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,265,237,857 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

