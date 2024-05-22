Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Increases Dividend to GBX 70.10 Per Share

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70.10 ($0.89) per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SVT traded up GBX 59 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,672 ($33.96). The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,478. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,504.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,561.89. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 2,243 ($28.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,819 ($35.83). The company has a market cap of £7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,157.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SVT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.60) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,940 ($37.37).

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

