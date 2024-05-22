Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 189,096 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.63% of Seabridge Gold worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45,591 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,501,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SA traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.11. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). As a group, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

