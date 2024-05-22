Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 55,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 853,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Savara from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

The company has a market cap of $609.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

