Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,701,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after acquiring an additional 925,367 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after acquiring an additional 706,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

