Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,510,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,441,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.1% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.31. 4,434,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,291,712. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.