Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $253,563,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $113,772,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $86,424,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.48. 1,332,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.33.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

