Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $126,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.58. 20,764,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,678,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

