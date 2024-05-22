Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,568 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.96. 1,213,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,434. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

