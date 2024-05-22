Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 10,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,572,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.56. 4,021,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,532. The firm has a market cap of $327.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,991 shares of company stock valued at $35,915,914 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

