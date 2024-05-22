Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.52. 388,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,344. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

