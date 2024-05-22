Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after buying an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. 7,249,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,066,087. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

