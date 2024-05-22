Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 363.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,503 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $30,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank OZK purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,810,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,056. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

