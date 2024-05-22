Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $344.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,892. The company has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $248.82 and a 12-month high of $345.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

