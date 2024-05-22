Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. 9,606,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,894,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

