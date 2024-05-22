Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,825.10. 203,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,287. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,585.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,485.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

