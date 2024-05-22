Samsonite International S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3895 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

Shares of Samsonite International stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. 3,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,841. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $948.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Featured Stories

