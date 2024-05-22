Sachetta LLC Takes Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HAP opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $115.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

