Sachetta LLC Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

