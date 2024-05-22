Sachetta LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 139 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

ADBE stock opened at $482.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.72 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $216.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

