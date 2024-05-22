Sachetta LLC Purchases Shares of 620 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

