Sachetta LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $189.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.