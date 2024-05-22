Sachetta LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $189.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
