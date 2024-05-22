Sachetta LLC Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth $351,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fortive by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 702,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 211,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.