Sachetta LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $336.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.77. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

