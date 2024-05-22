Sachetta LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after purchasing an additional 747,666 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

