Sachetta LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 845 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $217,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

