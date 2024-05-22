Sachetta LLC Buys Shares of 786 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Welltower by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $102.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.11.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.93.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

