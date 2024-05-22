Sachetta LLC Buys Shares of 62 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $670.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $634.42 and its 200 day moving average is $619.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $672.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.59.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

