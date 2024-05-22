Sachetta LLC Acquires Shares of 1,804 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 221,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,729,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,532,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

