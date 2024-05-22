Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,824 shares of company stock valued at $809,058. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ROL opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

