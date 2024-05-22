Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,301,624,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,887 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $133,584,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $63,971,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.80. 5,683,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,677. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

