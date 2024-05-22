Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $529,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 26.3% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $557.38. 743,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,837. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $536.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

