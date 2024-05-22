Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 292 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

