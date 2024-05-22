Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.0% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $960,397,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,783,000 after acquiring an additional 829,321 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $186.28. 3,759,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,087,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.93. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

